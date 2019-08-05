Yatani, Mucheru in digital economy talks

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Treasury Ag CS Ukur Yattani. [Standard]

National Treasury Ag Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru have constituted a team to spur digital economy development.The group to be chaired by ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng comprises members from the two ministries and the World Bank. It will ensure ongoing ICT projects aimed at creating a digital economy are streamlined and not duplicated. The working group will come up with a road map on how the projects will embrace digital economy.

Speaking at a meeting at Treasury Builing on Monday, Yatani said the project will stop wastage in both government departments and the private sector. "We need to prioritise integration of ICTs in development plans because of the immense economic transformation potential they hold." Mucheru said Kenya plays a central role in Africa's digital economy. He said Kenya has launched a blueprint for the rest of Africa fashioning a special intervention to empower youth with practical ICT skills. Twenty four African nations have officially joined the African Digital economy alliance, which represents 660 million people. Mucheru said the government will continue leveraging on the emerging digital market to attain Vision 2030. World Bank Senior Digital Specialist Casey Torgusson praised Kenya for prioritising and embracing technology to improve services.

