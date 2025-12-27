×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics

By Irene Githinji and Gitau Wanyoike | Dec. 27, 2025
The Council of Governors Health Committee led by the Committee Chair, AbdullSwamad Shariff Nassir, Kiambu County governor Kimani Wamatangi and KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella during a press briefing over Kiambu doctors strike in Nairobi on October 24th October 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Politics in Kiambu County has entered an unusually heated phase, with an intense rivalry between Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and Governor Kimani Wamatangi playing out long before the official 2027 campaign season begins.

What is striking is not just the ambition of the two leaders to occupy the county’s top seat, but the arenas in which their contest is unfolding — development functions, public rallies and, most controversially, church services — sometimes in the presence of President William Ruto.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a Governor Kimani Wamatangi Mt Kenya Politics Kiambu Politics
.

Latest Stories

Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Football
By AFP
50 mins ago
Salah helps 10-man Egypt beat South Africa and book last-16 place
Football
By AFP
54 mins ago
Musona rescues Zimbabwe in AFCON draw with Angola
Football
By AFP
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
By Anjellah N. Owino 2 hrs ago
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
By Irene Githinji and Gitau Wanyoike 2 hrs ago
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved