The Standard

PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns

By Standard Team | Dec. 27, 2025

Some of the wreckage from six vehicles lies at Sachangwan Police Post after being towed from the Migaa stretch along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway, following a predawn multi-vehicle crash involving two matatus and four lorries that claimed two lives and left several others seriously injured. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Messages of peace and concerns over rising cases of road accidents dominated this year’s Christmas celebrations amid concerns over the high cost of living.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

