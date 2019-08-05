2,000 youths to benefit from housing project

The proposed development of Great Wall Gardens (GWG) phase 3 project will create employment to over 2,000 youths daily, says Erdemann Property Limited managing director Zeyun Yang.Yang who was speaking during the official commissioning of GWG 3 project Athi River at Machakos County on Thursday last week, said they look forward to further develop the Proposed Great Wall Gardens phases 4, 5, 6 and 7 of affordable housing projects to meet the ever increasing demand. The director told the residents and workers in Athi River that they do not have to worry because their increasing demand for affordable houses will be met. He said since its inception, Erdemann Property Limited has built over 4,600 housing units and successfully handed over more than 4,000 units to home-buy owners. Majority of these developments have been done in Mlolongo and Athi River towns.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Erdemann Property Limited managing director Zeyun Yang during the launch of Great Wall Gardens (GWG) phase 3 project that will have over 2000 youths employed.

“After the successful completion of GWG 1 that comprises 2,173 units and the near completion of the proposed GWG 2 comprising 592 units which was commissioned early this year and whose completion is targeted for September this year, we do not want to get our feet off the pedal. That is why we introduce the proposed GWG 3 which will comprise of 688 units which should be ready in a year’s time from today,” said Yang. He said Erdemann’s mission is to provide decent and affordable housing to the middle and low income earners with a vision of seeing a Kenya where every family is in a position to own a decent house. Erdemann he said believes in the following key values in achieving the company goals; integrity, accountability, teamwork, delivery and sharing.He, however, disclosed that all is not rosy for the company as it thrives to achieving its objectives. “As every line of business has its challenges, we meet several challenges that encourage us to work harder and deliver better. These include the lack or shortage of infrastructure and necessary services for the housing sector i.e. access roads, shortage of water and lack of essential infrastructure like sewer lines,” said Yang. Yang said some of the above mentioned services only need upgrading while other challenges included government bureaucracy especially at the Ministry of Lands during registration. “I take this opportunity to inform GWG1 home owners that registration process of the sub-leases is ongoing despite the delay caused by the digitalization at the Ministry of Lands and introduction of PRNs at KRA. The number of sub-leases that have already been forwarded to the Ministry of Lands is 596. So far, 50No have been registered, and we have started issuing them to the owners, 106No. Have already been booked at the Lands ministry and the remaining 440 sub-leases will be ready in the next few months.” He appealed to the National government to provide more incentives towards participants of The Big 4 agenda. Yang also urged county governments to support the private developers to maximize development. He told other private developers to join both the National and County governments in the provision of affordable housing. On his part, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua lauded Yang for its commitments towards changing residents’ lives through the provision of decent and affordable housing. Mutua noted that his administration will set minimum construction standards for housing in the county, says Governor Alfred Mutua. He said he had given instructions to his CEC Ministry of Works and Housing that standards need to be ensured in terms of housing in the entire county. He said his government will use some of the standards which are being applied by Erdemann Property Limited to construct Great Wall Gardens in Mlolongo and Athi River towns within the county. “We will use some of the standards that you have used, Mr. Zeyun Yang, and improve on them so that for example when you build a house, a toilet, and bathroom, they should be of certain minimum standards,” Mutua told Erdemann Property Limited’s managing director. The governor said this will ensure that housing construction is upgraded to international standards so that ‘we do not continue doing things the same way they were done in the 50s, 70s, and 80s. Mutua said that his government will map out Mavoko Sub-county so as to come up with a master plan for Syokimau, Mlolongo, Athi River, and Sabaki towns, among other areas. He said his administration already has in place a master plan in terms of infrastructure, roads, sewerage and water systems in the areas for residents to live comfortably. Mutua lauded Erdemann for what he termed as exemplary work as far as its commitment to providing affordable and decent housing to the locals is concerned. He said that the private investor is not just building homes, but contributing to infrastructure development by constructing roads where their homes are. “The days are gone when someone would go to the middle of the forest in the middle of nowhere, build a home and wait for the government to construct roads leading to his residence,” said Mutua. The governor said we need to have a business community that also contributes towards infrastructure development such as roads, water, and sewerage systems in their neighborhoods. “If you can afford to part with Sh1 billion to construct a house, you can afford Sh50 or Sh100 million to do a road to where you live, that is the kind of partnership we need because the government cannot do it all.”

