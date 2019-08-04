Farmers benefit from Farmers’ Clinic sponsored by the Standard Group

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomo (in cap) converses with agriculture trainer (holding yellow bottle during the training. [Peter Ochieng'/Standard]

More than 70 dairy farmers from Uasin Gishu County are on a two-day training session conducted by agricultural experts in FarmKenya clinic organised by Standard Group PLC through its inaugural FarmKenya Connect.The training programme has enlightened dairy producers on techniques geared towards enhancing productivity to enable them reap maximum benefits from their investments. The FarmKenya Connect training started on Thursday at Ndupawa Presitige in Eldoret ahead of exhibitions by agricultural players at the Eldoret Sports Club yesterday and today.

Uasin Gishu County, the country’s food basket, and main sponsor of the event is working in conjunction with the Standard Group PLC. Standard’s FarmKenya clinics are a platform for farmers to interact with experts and other successful farmers for the purposes of sharing knowledge, networking and increasing yields. This information is disseminated across all Standard Group media platforms – television, radio, print, digital media and outdoor billboards. Uasin Gishu was picked for the inaugural event. Beneficiaries of the training, who will be given certificates, were taken through key dairy areas including business planning and records, livestock registration, opportunities along value chain, dairy breeding, calf and weaner to heifer rearing, milk hygiene, feeding and nutrients and dairy machinery and tools. The farmers from Soy, Kapseret, Kesses, Moiben, Turbo and Ainabkoi sub-counties in Uasin Gishu were trained by Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) experts Patrick Kalama, Mary Ongubo, Meshack Ruto and Benard Mukasa assisted by experts from the event sponsors. JKUAT is an expert partner . The sponsors include African Grain Care Equipment Limited (AGCE), National Bank, Elgon Kenya, Moiben Connections Limited, World Animal Protection, Rift Valley Machinery Services Limited (RVM) Coopers K-Brands Limited, MERRYCHEM Company Limited and Kukuchic.

The dairy farmers were enlightened on skills to gain business opportunities through dairy value chain. They were briefed on ideal husbandry practices, good hygiene, feeding, vaccination and disease prevention through regular observation of dairy breeds. Trainers gained ideas on artificial insemination (AI) practices to upgrade their dairy breeds for good milk production. “It is important that dairy breeds get good feeds, water, nutrients and in good quality from all stages as calves, heifers, served heifers and lactating cows,” said Dr Odera Owino from Elgon Kenya. Farmers were asked to ensure sources of feeds including hay, silage, bush grass and concentrates, are kept in clean environments hygiene to ensure that produce is healthy for consumers.

