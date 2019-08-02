Zimbabwe's economy to contract in 2019

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa [Photo, Courtesy]

Zimbabwe’s economy is expected to contract this year due to a drought and severe power cuts, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday, without providing a figure.The country had initially forecast the economy to grow 3.1 percent in 2019. Ncube also said Zimbabwe would defer publication of year-on-year inflation until February 2020 following the adoption of a new currency in June. Prices of basic goods and services have more than doubled since June, piling pressure on citizens struggling with shortages. That has stirred memories of economic chaos a decade ago, when rampant money-printing fuelled hyperinflation and forced the country to abandon its currency in 2009.

SEE ALSO :AFCON Preparations: Zimbabwe clean sheet as Warriors hold Nigeria

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.