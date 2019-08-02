Kenya strikes Sh1.2 billion oil export deal, Uhuru says
SEE ALSO :Activists urge banks not to finance Ugandan oil pipelineTullow has said this would translate to 60,000 to 100,000 barrels per day of gross production. The government and Tullow Oil had expected to start exporting crude under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) by June this year but that appeared unlikely with the company only having trucked about half of the amount that will be needed for the first shipment. In May, the Ministry of Petroleum said about 88,000 barrels of oil had so far been trucked to Mombasa and was targeting to accumulate 200,000 barrels that would form the first export cargo. The oil that has been ferried to Mombasa was produced in 2015 during an extended well testing exercise. By end of March, Tullow had shipped all the oil stored in Lokichar and has been setting up an Early Production Facility, which will produce 2,000 barrels a day.
SEE ALSO :Tullow Oil's Kenyan, Ugandan projects timelines slipThis oil will also be moved by road to Mombasa for stockpiling before it is exported.
