Knut releases list of new pay for teachers effective July

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia addresses the media at Heshima Primary School in Nakuru during the teachers’ training on the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) on April 24, 2019. [Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has given a breakdown of pay increment it expects the government to implement this month.According to the Knut's list, school principals will be the biggest winners of the pay rise taking, home Sh16,503 more. The projected increment reflects the implementation of the third phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that will cost the government Sh13 billion. The union's computation has been prompted by reports that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) might not implement the pay deal because of a recent court order against it.

The commission has filed an application seeking to reverse an earlier order in favour of Knut on appraisals, and promotion of teachers. TSC boss, Nancy Macharia argued that if the order is implemented, it would be difficult to effect the third phase of the CBA which runs from 2019 to 2020. The teachers' union has however dismissed the application saying it is a tactic by TSC not to implement the CBA. In Knut's pay structure seen by The Standard, school principals in job group M will receive a salary increment of between Sh16,010 and Sh16,503. However, primary teachers II on job group G are among the category of teachers who will not receive a pay rise this month. Primary teacher and secondary teacher III on job group H and J will also have no increment in their pay slips.

The same fate befalls secondary teacher II and secondary teacher II UT and primary special needs education teachers on job group K. While chief principals on job group Q and R are set to receive between Sh4,719 and Sh10,613 more, those with seven salary points on job group Q and those with three and four salary points in job group R will get nothing. Principals with six salary points on job group M will go home with 14,028 more. Deputy principals III should expect an increment of between Sh2,631 and Sh11,152.

Those on job group N with one salary point will get the highest increment in this category while those with seven salary points will receive Sh2,631. Senior head teachers, senior masters and deputy principal IV on job group M should expect an increase of between Sh2,475 and Sh8,526.Head teachers, deputy head teachers and senior masters III on job group G should expect between Sh10,738 and Sh1,695 depending on their salary points. The highest deputy head teacher II on job group G will get Sh9,360 while the lowest on job group L will get Sh1,720.

Secondary teacher I and senior teacher I on job group L will get an increase of between Sh1,811 and Sh2,015. Increment for senior teacher II, secondary teacher II, secondary teacher II UT, primary special needs education on job group G to J will get between Sh983 and Sh3,917 increment. Teachers on job group J with five salary points will receive a Sh983 increment.

