Governor Mike Sonko seeks views on proposed service charges

City residents will from Tuesday give their views on the newly proposed charges by the Nairobi County Government contained in the finance bill 2019/2020. Some of the charges include an increase of parking fees to Sh400 from a current Sh300 and Sh200 in residential areas and a new Sh1, 000 license fees for pet owners. Those who run online businesses will also start paying taxes with gamblers also targeted as Mike Sonko's administration seeks to meet its Sh17.32 billion revenue collection target. Public participation on the finance bill will commence on Tuesday and continue for the next four weeks to ensure that the public’s views are captured in the final draft.

Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said that they would adjust the bill in line with the proposals of the residents. “Residents have been feeling that they are over taxed and this is the perfect time for them to give their views so that we can take them into account,” stated Mbatia. The public participation will commence tomorrow in Langata Sub County at Uhuru Gardens Primary School from 11:00 am. Residents from Kibra and langata are expected to give their views on the bill. The next session will be held at St John’s Catholic Church in Dagoretti North next week. Eastland’s residents will also have a chance to give their views on the bill as from August 13 at the Kayole social hall. Residents from Embakasi Central, East, West, North, South and Roysambu are urged to avail themselves.

The final session will be held at Kariokor social hall on August 16 with targeted residents being from Starehe, Kamkunji, Makadara, Mathare and Ruaraka constituencies. “We will also use the opportunity to assess what residents thought of last year’s finance bill and the current charges,” added Mbatia. Pronouncements for the 2019/2020 finance bill were read on July 3 by finance CEC Charles Kerich and committed to the budget and appropriations committee for consideration. Under the proposals, each household will be required to pay Sh2,000 per annum for a fire certificate. Residents will also be charged more for solid waste management services, with the specific charges set to be announced soon.

Gamblers are also not spared, with city hall seeking to implement the Betting and Lotteries Act that will see the county government tax the gambling and entertainment industry. Currently, the county government only collects revenue from pool table owners and premises. The county will also propose amendments to relevant laws to introduce a city bed-occupancy levy whose charges will be determined later. Kerich said they would be counting the number of beds in every hotel. “The good proposals cannot be realized unless the county can be on overdrive to collect Sh17.32 billion projected from internal sources of revenue in the coming financial year," Kerich said while reading the budget highlights.

