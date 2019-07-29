More markets for miraa coming up, says CS Peter Munya
SEE ALSO :Munya bans import of select medicinesMunya told residents that the cabinet had approved sending a commercial attache in Hargesse in Somaliland, another market for the crop. “We are working to develop value chain of different crops, including miraa which is a scheduled crop, just like flowers, macadamia and other crops,” Munya said. He said the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KBS) board had been tasked with a responsibility of developing a standard for miraa, which will lead to attaining quality for export purposes. “The challenge has been that there is no standard for miraa. The KBS has started work to develop a standard and strategic plan to secure markets in this region. We also want to expand foreign markets for miraa,” Munya said. He said necessary infrastructure at Isiolo International Airport were being put in place, which will ease its transportation to Nairobi.
