CS Peter Munya (PHOTO: FILE)

The national government is working to secure more African markets for the miraa crop, Trade, Industry and Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has said.Speaking in the Igembe region, Mr Munya said the government was working to have the miraa sold in the East African community countries, and others. Munya who was accompanied by EALA MP Mpuru Aburi and over 10 MCAs led by Meru assembly minority leader Ayub Bundi, said the miraa was a scheduled crop and would be treated as any other cash crop. “We have put money in the miraa industry. We are looking at additional markets. We are going to Mozambique and DR Congo. We want miraa to have markets in the East African Community and other markets,” the CS said.

Munya told residents that the cabinet had approved sending a commercial attache in Hargesse in Somaliland, another market for the crop. “We are working to develop value chain of different crops, including miraa which is a scheduled crop, just like flowers, macadamia and other crops,” Munya said. He said the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KBS) board had been tasked with a responsibility of developing a standard for miraa, which will lead to attaining quality for export purposes. “The challenge has been that there is no standard for miraa. The KBS has started work to develop a standard and strategic plan to secure markets in this region. We also want to expand foreign markets for miraa,” Munya said. He said necessary infrastructure at Isiolo International Airport were being put in place, which will ease its transportation to Nairobi.

