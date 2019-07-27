Trump says US could tax French wine in retaliation for digital tax

US President Donald Trump [Photo, Courtesy]

US President Donald Trump threatened to tax French wines on Friday in retaliation for France’s recent proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies.Trump had told French President Emmanuel Macron last week that he was concerned about the proposed digital services tax. “If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!” Later in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters the tax decision was wrong and he threatened the key French export. “They shouldn’t have done this,” Trump said. “I told them, I said, ‘Don’t do it because if you do it, I’m going to tax your wine.’” He said a few minutes later that the US response would be announced soon, saying that it “might be on wine, it might be on something else.”

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.