CMA Boss to leave next year

Paul Muthaura, CEO of the Capital Markets Authority [Photo: Courtesy]

The Capital Markets Authority current Chief Executive, Paul Muthaura will not seek a second four year term when his contract expires next year, the agency’s board said on Friday.“The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Board wishes to announce that the current Chief Executive, Mr. Paul Muthaura, has served notice of his intention not to seek a second four-year term when his contract expires on 01 January 2020,” the board said in a notice The Chairman of the Board, James Ndegwa, announced that the board accepted Muthaura’s decision at its meeting today. Ndegwa highlighted the board’s appreciation of Muthaura’s immense contribution to the development of the capital markets industry in Kenya, the region and globally in the 14 years that he has served at Authority since he joined in 2005. The Board also thanked Muthaura for his transformative role and leadership since July 2012 when he took over as Chief Executive, initially in an acting capacity. The CMA Chairman noted Muthaura has been instrumental in leading the team at the Authority in positioning Kenya in the regional and global capital markets arena through enhancing the regulatory and legal framework, expanding the scope of capital markets products, and ensuring that Kenya attains the ambition of the 10-year Capital Markets Master Plan (2014-23) to become the heart of African capital markets. Muthaura has since September 2014 been an elected Board Member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and is currently the Chairman of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee of IOSCO (April 2018 – May 2020). He is also the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the East African Securities Regulatory Authorities (EASRA). At the national level he serves on the boards of the Insurance and Pensions regulators as well as the Vision 2030 Delivery Board. During Muthaura’s tenure as Chief Executive, CMA has been feted as the Most Innovative Capital Markets Regulator in Africa four years in row, 2015-2018, and for its Outstanding Contribution to Capital Markets Stability Africa in 2018. Ndegwa assured the capital markets industry in Kenya that the Board will coordinate the process of recruiting its next Chief Executive with a view to ensuring a smooth transition.

