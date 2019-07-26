Tanzania to sell a million tons of maize and flour to Kenya

A maize farmer from Rift Valley. [Harun Wathari/Standard]

Tanzania will sell neighbouring Kenya one million tons of maize and flour within a year to help curb a food shortage, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Thursday.“We have generally agreed to supply them with one million tons of maize flour and grains throughout a year to help them end the prevailing food shortage,” Hussein Bashe, the deputy minister of agriculture, told Reuters. Officials from Tanzania and Kenya will meet next week to discuss the details. The cereals board of Tanzania will oversee the deal, he said. The first consignment of about 20,000 tons would be sold next month, he added. Prices had been agreed but were not yet public, he said.

SEE ALSO :Millers close shop over maize shortage

The deal follows a meeting between Tanzanian President John Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in Dar es Salaam this month.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.