KRA narrows top job search to five

Search for the Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General is nearing completion. On Tuesday, Chairman of the Board published five names of shortlisted candidates calling on the public to submit information linked to their integrity. The information sought for is in accordance with relevant articles of the Constitution as read together with leadership and integrity act.

SEE ALSO :No joke: comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidency

The five shortlisted candidates include Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndungu, Andrew Kazora Okello, James Githii Mburu and Duncan Otieno Onduru. Audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) placed an advertisement for the tax agency’s top job, signalling an end to Mr. John Njiraini’s seven-year stint. Njiraini has been at the helm of the tax authority since March 2012 following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, then the Finance Minister. He replaced Micheal Waweru. The Commissioner-General... is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the authority, the management of its funds and property and for providing leadership to the authority’s staff. Besides having a first degree from a reputable accredited university, the successful candidate should have at least 15 years’ experience, 10 of which must be at a senior leadership level in large public or private entities.

SEE ALSO :Steve Mbogo speaks out on his Range Rover number plate saga

The incoming Commissioner-General will be tasked with a responsibility to restore integrity in the authority going by the events of the past few weeks. In May, 38 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees were arrested on suspicion of abetting tax evasion and money laundering. The suspects were arrested on May 10 at KRA Domestic Taxes and Customs and Border Control departments. Police are seeking another 48 KRA officials, said to be part of the alleged criminal enterprise. A Nairobi court heard on May 13 that information gathered and credible intelligence so far received showed that the suspects were actively involved and colluded with certain taxpayers in a criminal enterprise to evade payment of taxes or reduce tax liability. Arthur Onyango in court appearance said the suspects' actions posed a great risk to the mainstay of the economy and therefore must be fully investigated.

SEE ALSO :KRA intercepts two stolen luxury cars

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.