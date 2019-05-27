Kismayo roars back to business under KDF
SEE ALSO :Inside Kismayo seven years after epic battleThey are even Mpesa shops and in the afternoon, Khat vendors fill up the streets. Solar powered lamps light up the road to the seaport. New buildings are coming up and work is nonstop at a nearby quarry that produces building stones. Majority of the population are herders, but the seaport has opened new opportunities. The city now boasts of a few high-end hotels.
Night life
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2According to, Lieutenant Colonel, the commanding officer of 2nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion based in Kismayu, Meshack Kishoyian, the city fills up at night. “It’s also the month of Ramadhan and people will be breaking their fasts,” he says. At the port of Kismayu, heavily loaded pickups and trucks roar in and out. Ahmed Haji Adan Kismayo, the port manager, credits Kenyan troops with restoring order. “They sacrificed their lives for us,” says Aden. According to him, the port has seen brisk business since 2012. He fears for the city if the Kenya forces pull out. The Al Shabaab might be defeated he says, but they are not completely vanquished. But according to Lt Kishoyian,Kismayo is calm for now, and the Kenyan forces are ready to suppress any threats from the A Shabaab. “We are vigilant,” he said.
