Ouko questions Sh13 million for renovation at Odera Akang’o campus

Auditor General Edward Ouko when he appeared before the Senate County Public and Investment Committee at County Hall, Nairobi

Auditor General Edward Ouko (pictured) has queried the expenditure of over Sh13 million on renovation at Odera Akang'o Campus, a satellite college of Moi University.Mr Ouko, in his audit report for the year ending June 30, 2018, questioned how the county government funded a national government entity with funds that were not provided for in the budget. According to a memorandum of understanding dated March 14, 2017, the county government undertook to carry out renovation at the institution for Sh36.6 million. “It was not clear how the county government will benefit from this project and how it will recover the Sh13.9 million so far pumped into the project given that the going concern of the campus is doubtful and no value for the money has been realised,” said Ouko.

The report also captured under-collection and unaccounted revenue, which dropped by Sh45 million to Sh127.7 million from Sh172.8 million the previous year. “Although Section 63(2) of the regulations requires receivers of revenue who experience difficulty in collecting revenues to report the circumstances to the county executive committee member without delay, no explanations for the under-collection of revenue has been given by the respective departmental heads,” the report stated.

