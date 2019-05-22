French woman sues Boeing seeking at least Sh27b over Ethiopian crash
SEE ALSO :Cost of Boeing groundings rises as TUI takes $200 million-plus hitHusain told a Paris news conference he was seeking a minimum of Sh27.9b (USD276 million) in damages for client Nadege Dubois-Seex. Boeing said last week it had completed an update to the 737 MAX’s MCAS software and was in the process of submitting a plan for related pilot training to the FAA. Airlines around the world grounded the 737 MAX after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, the second for the Boeing model in five months. A Lion Air 737 MAX plunged into the ocean off Indonesia in similar circumstances last October killing all 189 aboard. Dozens of families have sued Boeing over the Lion Air crash, and several lawsuits have been lodged over the Ethiopian crash.
SEE ALSO :Ethiopian Airlines crash report due MondayIt is unclear when the 737 MAX aircraft will receive FAA approval to return to service. Safety regulators in other countries have said they plan to independently assess Boeing’s fixes before giving their approval.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman