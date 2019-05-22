In the Sesame Street of life selling sesame and groundnuts

JANE WAITHERA, 37 I’m both employed and self-employed. I work as a househelp for my sister, and then use my free time in the afternoon to sell groundnuts and balls of sesame. I’ve run my business for a year now, and what’s made it possible is working for a supportive and understanding relative. If I were working for a different employer, I don’t think I’d have been able to start a business. All I needed to start is Sh400, which I raised from my savings. I used this money to buy a plastic bucket, packaging materials, groundnuts and sesame seeds, and I was good to go. I do quite a bit of walking to sell my stock, which can be difficult to do when it gets very hot or it’s raining. Moreover, there is a lot of competition to deal with. Also, customers prefer buying what they can see through the package, so I’ve found that packaging my products in non-transparent material slows down the movement of stock. I’m now saving up to move into another phase of investment in the near future. I usually start off with a full bucket of both groundnuts and sesame balls. I don’t usually sell everything, but on a good day, I can make Sh400. When business is slow, I’ll rarely go home with more than Sh250.

