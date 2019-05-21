KPC in the dark on cause of Makueni oil spill

Some of dug shallow trenches filled with oil at Kiboko water catchment area, Makueni County. [Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) still cannot explain what caused a leak on its new Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline close to two months after spillage that contaminated clean water sources for the residents of Kiboko, Makueni County.The spillage was reported on the morning of March 30, with repairs completed 15 hours later, allowing the resumption of transportation of fuel between the two cities. KPC says it is still investigating the cause of the leak, which has resulted in the Makueni County Government threatening to sue the company and the National Government at the International Court of Justice. “The board regrets the spillage. The leak that led to the spillage was neither expected nor anticipated, given that this is a newly commissioned line that has been in operation for nearly one year,” said KPC Chairman John Ngumi in a statement yesterday.

“The board is determined to get to the reasons why this spillage occurred and is committed to ensuring that whatever remedial action is required will be undertaken.” KPC’s network is among the most highly guarded and constantly monitored infrastructure projects and interference with it is classified as an economic crime attracting harsh penalties. Other than the company’s own security, there is a dedicated Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit within the police to guard such projects. The spill affected the Kiboko springs, a critical water source.

