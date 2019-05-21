Raila winds up three African countries tour on infrastructure

Raila Odinga at infrastructure inspection and tour of Zongo II in DRC (PHOTO: Raila Facebook page)

Raila Odinga with President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra (PHOTO: Raila Odinga Facebook page)

African Union envoy Raila Odinga Tuesday completed a three-nation tour to discuss Africa's infrastructure agenda with leaders ahead of the AU Special Summit scheduled for July 2019 in Niger.Raila, the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development, over the weekend held talks with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo focusing on the Kishasha-Brazaville bridge component of the Tripoli-Cape Town Trans-Africa highway. His spokesman Dennis Onyango, in a statement said the two leaders also discussed progress on construction of the Inga dam on River Congo which, if realised, would be the largest energy infrastructure project in Africa. From Kinshasa, Raila travelled to Niamey, Niger, for talks with the country’s President Mahamadou Issoufou who is the champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement signed in 2018. The agreement is set to come into force with 50 African states having ratified it.

Raila Odinga after talks with President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger on the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Inga Dam as well as the open skies agreement (PHOTO: Courtesy)

He briefed the president on the Trans-African Highways programme and the overall infrastructure agenda including railways and open skies and their importance in the overall continental trade agenda. The two leaders agreed on the need for side meetings dedicated to infrastructure during the AU Special Summit to be held in Niger in July. Raila wound up his tour with a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana in Accra. He briefed the president on the infrastructure agenda and appealed for his support.The Opposition chief comes back to the country where his name and President Uhuru Kenyatta are being mentioned in the fake gold scandal. Raila's name was mentioned in a secret recorded audio where he is said to have promised to intervene and have the gold transported to the UAE royal family.

