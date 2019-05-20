1.5 per cent housing levy suspended

High Court has suspended the implementation of 1.5 per cent housing levy until May 27 when the case will be heard. Justice Maureen Onyango extended the orders stopping Government from implementing the tax to enable consolidation of cases filed against it. The tax was to take effect earlier this month following a public notice by the government in April ordering employers to deduct and remit the levy by the 9th of every succeeding month.

Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU), Trade Union Congress of Kenya, Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) and Federation of Kenyan Employers (FKE) are among organisations that have filed petitions opposing the levy. The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public works and the Kenya Revenue Authority mid-April instructed employers to remit the deductions towards the housing project by the 9th of every month. Under the scheme, both the employer and employee shall each contribute 1.5 per cent of the employee’s monthly basic salary, if the sum of the total monthly contributions shall not exceed Sh5,000. Voluntary contributions may also be made to the scheme at a minimum of two hundred shillings per month.

