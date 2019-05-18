Low connectivity and few laptops slows down digital learning
SEE ALSO :Pupils yet to benefit from digital learning programThe visit to schools followed reports that some electronic gadgets were stored in head teachers’ offices and chiefs camps for security. The team visited Mumbu and Mwarano primary schools in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a, where members experienced connectivity challenges during lessons. The members who included Ruth Mwaniki, John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) and Liza Chelule and Innocent Momanyi (Bobosi) toured several primary schools in Murang’a. They said the schools will be facilitated by the government to construct laboratories for the safe. The Ministry of Education was told to train more teachers on use of the equipment. “The Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) will require teachers to be aware of the usage of electronic equipment thus need for more training,” said Kipsang.
SEE ALSO :Electricity, lack of teachers hurt school laptop projectHe said Moi and Jomo Kenyatta universities were contracted to assemble more computers for use in primary schools. “The government has an elaborate programme that will ensure all learners in primary schools are taught through the gadgets,” said Kipsang.
