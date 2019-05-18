Low connectivity and few laptops slows down digital learning

Gatanga MP Ngugi Nduati (left) with his Dagoretti South counterpart John Kiarie Waweru (right) displaying a tablet used by pupils in a Gatanga primary school. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Implementation of digital learning programme has been rated successful, despite facing myriad challenges.Parliamentary committee on Information Communication and Technology (ICT) came face to face with challenges facing the programme, launched three years ago. In the visit, the team led by committee chairman William Kipsang found that low connectivity to internet, lack of electricity and few gadgets compared to number of learners, remained major challenges. Mr Kipsang said after a tour of counties they have realised connectivity remains a major challenge, thus slowing learning in most schools.

The visit to schools followed reports that some electronic gadgets were stored in head teachers’ offices and chiefs camps for security. The team visited Mumbu and Mwarano primary schools in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a, where members experienced connectivity challenges during lessons. The members who included Ruth Mwaniki, John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) and Liza Chelule and Innocent Momanyi (Bobosi) toured several primary schools in Murang’a. They said the schools will be facilitated by the government to construct laboratories for the safe. The Ministry of Education was told to train more teachers on use of the equipment. “The Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) will require teachers to be aware of the usage of electronic equipment thus need for more training,” said Kipsang.

He said Moi and Jomo Kenyatta universities were contracted to assemble more computers for use in primary schools. “The government has an elaborate programme that will ensure all learners in primary schools are taught through the gadgets,” said Kipsang.

