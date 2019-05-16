Britam appoints Josephine Ossiya to its Board

Ms Josephine Ossiya. (Photo, Courtesy)

Britam Holdings has appointed Ms Josephine Ossiya to its Board of Directors.Ms Ossiya is a finance professional with over 20 years’ experience in financial services. She has worked in various sectors including energy, oil and gas, pension, financial services, real estate and telecommunications. She has worked extensively within Africa in Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, DR Congo, Zamba and South Africa. Ms Ossiya holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an MBA in International Business. She is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants UK (ACCA) and a Member of Institute of Internal Auditors Inc. US (IIA) The Company also announced the retirement of Mr Mike Laiser as a Director of Britam Holdings having attained the age of 70 years.

