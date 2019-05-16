Kenya borrows Sh210b through country's third Eurobond

Kenya has borrowed Sh210 billion from the international markets through the sale of the country's third Eurobond.National Treasury CS Henry Rotich has announced the successful completion of the newest loan after meeting with 100 mostly institutional investors from around the World in London. Proceeds from the borrowing will be channeled to among other uses the repayment of another loan that is falling due next month. CS Rotich added that he was overwhelmed by investor interest if lending to Kenya after cumulatively putting Sh950 billion on the table, an amount that is nearly five times what he needed.

