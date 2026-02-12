Lies, horror, trauma: How Kenyans fell victim to Russia's war recruitment

Charles Ojiambo Mutoka, 72, with portraits of his son Oscar, killed in August, as families call for urgent repatriation of conscripts in Nairobi, Jan 27, 2026. [AFP]
The scars on Victor’s forearm constantly remind him of the day a Ukrainian drone attacked him after he was forcibly conscripted, like hundreds of young Kenyans, into the Russian army.
