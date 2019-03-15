Speed up railway, firm told
At the same time, President Macron announced that projects worth 3 billion Euros between Kenya and France would be approved. President Kenyatta said that upon completion, the line would serve 500,000 commuters daily. "Our target is to have 500,000 urban commuters moving freely daily within the next 12 months. This number will grow to over a million commuters daily within the next five years," he said. Macron said he understood that Kenyans were "impatient" and promised that the project would be completed by 2021. "By the end of 2021 this new connection will be possible," he said.
Macron said French firms were well-equipped to undertake the rail project due to their experience adding that they would offer both software and hardware to the project. He promised to work with Kenya to provide "mobility solutions" for Nairobi. Both said trade between the two countries would be "win-win."