Karoney lauds developers for modern construction plans

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has lauded developers for embracing modernity when investing in the sector.Speaking at the Nyali Golf View Residence, the CS said with the increasing demand in land for construction, there is need to ensure the little space available is utilised fully during construction. “The developer of Nyali Golf View Residence has utilised the one acre plot to put up this high rise facility of mixed user nature,” she said. Ms Karoney said land is becoming scarce by the day in areas designated as towns or cities.

SEE ALSO :Women still face discrimination in the society: CS Karoney says

“People should start talking about investing in construction of high rise structures. I highly appreciate what I have seen and sampled at the Nyali Golf View Residence,” she said. Kenyan developers are catching up with the global trend, especially in the hospitality sector, where serviced apartments ideal for family holiday stay are taking the centre stage. Stakeholders in the tourism industry added their voice, with the Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Julius Owino commending the developers of Nyali Golf View Residence for coming up with the facility. He said serviced apartments are alternatives to hotels with the promise of enhanced comfort. Construction of the 13-storey block started in August 2013 and was completed earlier this year.

SEE ALSO :CS Karoney lauds developers for embracing modernity