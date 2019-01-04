Court bars Sonko from ‘taking’ Iko toilets
SEE ALSO :Governor Sonko on the spot over CECs with expired contractsCity Hall had allocated youths aligned to its leadership the prime toilets located at Aga Khan Walk, Uhuru Park, National Archives, Tom Mboya and the roundabout near Old Nation House. The five were the remaining of 20 toilets governor Mike Sonko’s administration took over from private operators and handed to about 500 youths. Each of the five has an average income of about Sh10,000 daily. Iko Toilet’s boss David Kuria says the contract with City Hall runs until 2019 and “the pact also states that even upon expiry of the contract and county insists to continue running them under private management, priority then goes to the immediate former operator”.