Court bars Sonko from ‘taking’ Iko toilets

A toilet at the City Park, Nairobi (PHOTO: WILBERFORCE OKWIRI)

A judge has stopped Nairobi City County administration and youths from taking over management of five public toilets in the city centre. Judge Loice Komingoi also directed Central Police Station OCPD, OCS and Kenyatta International Convention Centre OCS to repulse county officers and youths constantly fighting to take control of the five toilets under Iko Company. “In the interim basis, an order of injunction is hereby issued restraining and stopping the Nairobi City County government from breaching the public toilets (Iko toilets) management contract dated 16, May 2016”, the court ruled.

City Hall had allocated youths aligned to its leadership the prime toilets located at Aga Khan Walk, Uhuru Park, National Archives, Tom Mboya and the roundabout near Old Nation House. The five were the remaining of 20 toilets governor Mike Sonko’s administration took over from private operators and handed to about 500 youths. Each of the five has an average income of about Sh10,000 daily. Iko Toilet’s boss David Kuria says the contract with City Hall runs until 2019 and “the pact also states that even upon expiry of the contract and county insists to continue running them under private management, priority then goes to the immediate former operator”.