Google Maps new feature allows you find shop opening times

The Google Maps app. [Photo: Mirror]

If you regularly find yourself frantically Googling shop or restaurant opening times, Google Maps’ latest update will come as music to your ears.The navigation app is testing out an instant messaging feature. This week, some users have discovered the feature under a ‘Messages’ tab, although it’s unclear exactly who it's being tested with. The tab appears to allow users to message businesses, which could be very useful for finding Screenshots of the feature were posted on Reddit by sanju2cool, although we’re yet to see any screenshots of chats with businesses. It doesn’t appear that users will be able to message their friends through the app - so don’t worry about it becoming an annoyance! We’ll have to wait to see when - or even if - Google rolls the feature out to all users.