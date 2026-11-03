Kitui MCA charged over theft of phones worth millions in Nairobi CBD

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Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, was charged over alleged links to phone theft in CBD. [Courtesy, DCI]

A Kitui MCA has been charged with stealing mobile phones in three separate incidents involving consignments worth millions of shillings in Nairobi.

Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka of the Kyatune Ward representative who appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo yesterday where he denied stealing 42 mobile phones valued at Sh609,000 from a parcel office along Luthuli Avenue.

The charge sheet states that Musyoka committed the offence on August 5, 2026, at Yare Parcel Office, where he allegedly stole 42 Itel City 200 handsets, each valued at Sh14,500, belonging to businessman Dahir Adan Mohamud.

He was charged with stealing contrary to Section 268 (1), as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

But the Luthuli Avenue incident is not the only case facing the legislator.

Musyoka was also presented with two other separate charges relating to alleged thefts at courier and distribution premises in Nairobi.

In the second additional charge, the prosecution alleges that on August 18, 2026, at North Rift Shuttle along Mfangano Lane, he stole 126 Itel A200 mobile phones valued at Sh1.801 million belonging to Simon Gitonga, allegedly acting jointly with other persons who were not before court.

The third charge relates to an alleged theft on September 14, 2026, at Chania Genesis Limited offices along River Road, where he is accused of stealing 20 Samsung A07 mobile phones worth Sh420,000 belonging to Ezekiel Kamau Gichuki.

Musyoka did not take pleas on the two additional charges after his lawyer asked the court to defer the matters to Thursday.

The latest prosecution comes after the MCA spent about 10 days in police custody following his arrest on October 22, as detectives pursued investigations into several complaints lodged at different police stations.

In an application filed at Milimani Law Courts, Directorate of Criminal Investigations through investigating officer Corporal Edgar Opili told the court that detectives were investigating several complaints involving mobile phones allegedly stolen while in transit.

The investigator claimed the suspect targeted consignments at courier companies' premises or fraudulently diverted their delivery destinations.

“The total value of the stolen phones stands Sh4,906,050.00 at the moment,” the application states.

Detectives further said investigations were incomplete, with crucial witness statements yet to be recorded and forensic analysis of CCTV footage still pending.

They also wanted to identify and arrest alleged accomplices suspected of helping transport and dispose of the missing phones.

The DPP has also vehemently opposed his release on bail raising concerns over the MCA's previous court attendance record, claiming he had absconded another different case of stealing pending at Makadara Law Courts, prompting warrants of arrest.

The prosecution argued that his previous conduct made him a flight risk and urged the court to keep him in custody.

The Magistrate however ordered the MCA to be detained at Kamukunji police station until Thursday this week for further bail hearing and plea taking on two other charges.

The fresh cases add to previous allegations involving the MCA, including a 2024 phone theft case and a 2025 investigation into mobile phone accessories valued at approximately Sh1.9 million.