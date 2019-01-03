Rice now categorised under strategic food reserve
SEE ALSO :Oil producers to review crude pricesHe said the new arrangement will now get rid of unscrupulous traders who for a long time exploited farmers in Mwea. Wachira said farmers will deliver their produce to the National Cereals and Produce Board. Wachira further said he has taken a bill to parliament that will outlaw selling of horticultural crops such as tomatoes using crates. He said the bill specifies that traders will be have to use weighing machines rather than crates which was exploitative to the farmers. “The use of weighing machines will be a big advantage to the farmers since they will receive actual value of their crop,” Wachira said.
SEE ALSO :Farmers to wait longer for better maize pricesThe legislator was speaking at Makutano in Mwea West during a burial. Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said they will not relent in the campaign to have Commission for Revenue Allocation increase funding to the county. Ndambiri termed as unfair those counties that generate least revenue only to receive more.