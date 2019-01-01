Ophir energy gets takeover interest from Medco Energi

A worker at Ophir Energy site. [Photo: Courtesy]

Britain’s Ophir Energy said on Monday it is in discussions for a possible all-cash takeover offer with a unit of Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT.Ophir, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa, has a market capitalisation of 252.5 million pounds ($321.41 million), according to Refinitiv data. The company’s shares closed up 7.5 percent at 35.7 pence on Monday. Under UK takeover rules, PT Medco Energi Global has until Jan. 28 to make a firm offer or walk away, Ophir said.

