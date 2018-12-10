Coast Tourism players laud Qatar Airways new Mombasa flights

| Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 14:10, Updated December 10th 2018 at 14:14 GMT +3

Shanzu Pride Inn paradise Beach Resort and Spa's General Manager Mohamed Omar (middle) pose with Crews and Captains of Qatar Airways at the Hotel reception in Mombasa County on Sunday,09th December,2018. The hotel was hosting the Airway's crews and guests that landed at the Mombasa's Moi International Airport after its launch.[Photo:Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Players in the multibillion shilling tourism industry at the Kenyan Coast have saluted global carrier, Qatar Airways for starting direct flights to Mombasa from its Doha hub.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (Kahc) Coast branch Executive Officer, Mr Sam Ikwaye said that move by Qatar Airways to choose Mombasa as its second destination in Kenya after Nairobi was clear acknowledgement that Mombasa was rising up again.

On Sunday, Qatar Airways brought in an Airbus A320, heralding the start of direct link between Doha's Hamad International Airport and Moi International Airport Mombasa.

Qatar Airways will be operating four weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) to Mombasa and this will bring a total of 25 weekly flights between Doha and Mombasa.

'' Mombasa and the entire Coast destination is begining to elicit confidence. We hope the many infrastructural upgrades in and around Mombasa will be completed in due time to help give the Port City of Mombasa a complete makeover,'' Ikwaye said.

On his part, veteran hotelier, Mohamed Omar, General Manager of Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort Convention Centre and Spa said that the move by Qatar Airways to start flying into Mombasa was a welcome one.

''It is evident that with the coming of Qatar Airways into Mombasa, more visitors from across the globe can easily access Mombasa owing to Qatar Airways wide and large global network reach,'' he said.

He expressed his excitement following the move by Qatar Airways, a global brand of repute to choose Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort, Conference Centre and Spa as hotel to accomodate their flight crew during their stays in Mombasa.

'' This is a plus for Pride Inn Group as we are happy to be associated with a global international aviation giant like Qatar Airways,'' the GM said.

Ikwaye said that with the good tidings over the Coastal destination, it was their hope that the government can move with speed and ensure that investors in the hospitality industry are assisted to upgrade their facilities.

'' We have the incentive where there is zero rating of Value Added Tax (VAT) on construction materials that have to be imported. However, the rape tape that exists in accessing this government privilege is very discouraging and ought to be eased,'' he said.

Plaza Beach Hotel General Manager, Mr Denis Gwaro added his voice to the new flight by Qatar Airways saying that while Mombasa and the Kenyan Coast have remained attractive, challenge in accessing it have always been there.

'' We are seeing alot of hope with the coming of Qatar Airways into Mombasa and hope that in the new year-2019 other international carriers will follow suit and start flying here,'' Gwaro said.

