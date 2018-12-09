Winners of tech challenge named

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 8th 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3

Three county solution hubs from the Lake Region Economic Bloc counties emerged the winners of the IREN Technologies and Innovations Challenge 2018.

Trans-Nzoia, Kakamega and Busia hubs demonstrated the most promising smart technological solutions that address food security challenges in the region.

Panelists selected the three from a pool of 14 county hubs that make up the bloc during a three-day expo that featured training and networking sessions and a final competition.

Trans-Nzoia County Solution Hub emerged top with a post-harvest management solution dubbed “NGAO”, a pesticide that uses dehydrating properties of diatomaceous earth to dry cereals.

Kakamega developed a self-sustaining energy system that powers an irrigation water pump while Busia came up with a solar-powered cassava drying and chipping machine as a solution for post-harvest losses.