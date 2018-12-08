Homes project to include traffic system

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga.

The Government has revealed plans to adopt modern vehicular traffic management systems as a key component in the 500,000 affordable homes programme.

Access to and within the sites earmarked for the affordable housing programme has been incorporated as a design principle within the development framework guidelines.

“To achieve Affordable Housing Programme objectives we must facilitate ease of movement in an effective and reliable manner,” said Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga at a transport management workshop in Nairobi.

“Our project design principles feature clear policies on access and movement including cycling paths and pedestrian-friendly walkways to boost non-motoried forms of transport uptake,” he added.

The typical land breakdown in the AHP development framework will incorporate residential housing units on 50 per cent of the project land.

Utilities, roads and services will sit on 25 per cent while open spaces and community facilities with retail amenities will sit on 15 and 10 per cent of the project area respectively, according to the PS.

