Airport flooded in Libya's Benghazi after heavy rain

By Reuters | Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 11:55, Updated December 6th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3
Water floods the driveway of Benina airport terminal in Benghazi, Libya. [Photo: Reuters]

BENGHAZI- Heavy rain brought much of Libya’s second city Benghazi to a standstill on Wednesday, closing major roads and shutting its airport, officials said.

Water flooded the passenger terminal, rising up to 1.5 metres (5 feet), the airport’s deputy manager, Usama Ferjani, said. Parts of the parking lot were also under water.

Benghazi’s Benina airport had only been renovated and reopened in 2017 following a three-year closure during which military forces were fighting Islamists.

Authorities in eastern Libya announced a two-day holiday as most public workers were unable to reach their offices.

The bad weather also forced the closure of all Libyan oil export ports as high waves made the docking of tankers impossible.

RELATED TOPICS:
Benina Airport
Usama Ferjani
Floods

