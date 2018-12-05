survey
Kenya Treasury sees 2019/20 budget deficit at 4.7pc of GDP

By Reuters | Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 07:34, Updated December 5th 2018 at 07:39 GMT +3
Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury Henry Rotich. [Photo: Reuters]

NAIROBI– Kenya’s 2019/20 (July-June) budget deficit is expected to fall to 4.7 percent of the gross domestic product from a revised 5.8 percent this fiscal year, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Kenyan government has been for ramping up borrowing and spending in recent years, leaving it with a fiscal deficit that peaked at 7 percent in the fiscal year that ended last June.

Kamau Thugge, the principal secretary at the Treasury, said at a public hearing on the country’s budget that the deficit was likely to drop to 2.8 percent of GDP by the 2022/23 fiscal year.

He said the government was likely to spend 2.81 trillion shillings ($27.40 billion) in the next fiscal year, up from a revised 2.47 trillion shillings in this financial year.

Why is Pipeline leaking?

Why AK seminar is crucial for active athletes

4,000 HIV infected infants perish yearly

All set for Copa Under-16 Africa Cup of Nations

