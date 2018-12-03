KQ to open more routes to woo tourists

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 15:52, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 15:58 GMT +3

AFRAA's Secretary General Abdilerahmane Berthe speaking during 50th Annual General Assembly meeting held in Rabat Morocco. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya will continue opening more airline routes globally to woo for more foreign investors. This was announced by Kenya Airways (KQ) Chief Executive Officer Sebasteian Mikoz during the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) 50th Annual General Assembly that was held in Rabat, Morocco last week.

His remarks come barely one month after Kenya launched direct flights to New York in October. Mr Mikoz noted that the main objective of the airline was to lure tourists in the country.

“We are going to open more routes so that we can have more tourists. The main job of the airline is to bring tourists because they create connectivity,” said Mikoz at a round session by CEOs of various airlines in Africa.

He added,” For tourists’ demand to be high, there must be good infrastructure like hotels which are proud as Kenya that we have many.”

According to Mr Mikoz, African airlines face same standards as international ones. Let us not shy away from the high standards set out because it is in high compliance that the African airlines will thrive to greater heights,” said Mikoz.

AFRAA Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé observed that aviation was a critical economic driver and urged stakeholders to ensure the sector realizes its full potential.

“Key to this is unlocking the immense potential of our able and youthful workforce and that is why the assembly is calling upon the global aviation sector in Africa to discuss existing barriers for gender equality in aviation and to share best practices,” he said.

Berthé urged African Governments to facilitate youth development in aviation through affordable training and education for a safe and secure aviation in Africa.

“The Airlines should prioritize youth development through their actions and put in place necessary programmes to bring this about,” the AFRAA Secretary General maintained.

