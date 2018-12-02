County sitting on Sh160m workers' deductions

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

In summary Assembly shocked that Nyamira county never submitted statutory deduction since 2013

The Nyamira County government has never remitted statutory deductions from its employees since 2013.

According to County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Onyinkwa, the county government could neither account for the deductions which could be amounting to more than Sh160 million.

The deductions include National Hospital Insurance Fund, Kenya Revenue Authority remittances, National Social Security Fund and gratuity deductions.

The revelation came at a time the Assembly is preparing to debate a supplementary budget appropriations Bill which was tabled in the House by Onyinkwa on Thursday.

Onyinkwa said the void of non-remitted deductionswas among reasons the supplementary budget was sought.

While giving highlights of the supplementary budget, the chairman said clearance of pending bills, re-appropriation of Bursary Fund totaling Sh130 million, contribution to the Lake Region Economic Bloc Development kitty, construction of county headquarters, buying Governor John Nyagarama an official car and payment of gratuities amounting to Sh66 million were key issues which prompted the supplementary budget.

The budget has been the subject of feuds between the Executive and Assembly.

