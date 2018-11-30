survey
Carrefour signs deal with Jumia to offer online shopping in Kenya

By Reuters | Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 12:32, Updated November 30th 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3

 

The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour in Sao Paulo, Brazil. [Photo: Reuters]

NAIROBI - Carrefour’s franchisee in Kenya, Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a partnership agreement with online retailer Jumia to offer online shopping in the East African nation from January next year.

Franck Moreau, the head of Carrefour Kenya, said the deal will allow the retailer to use Jumia’s e-commerce platform and network to offer its products to more Kenyans, where it started operations in 2016 and has six outlets.

The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Online shopping is gaining popularity in Kenya as shoppers seek to buy products from the convenience of their homes, as well as growing use of smart phones, Carrefour said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday

Carrefour Group’s Western and Central Africa partners CFAO have also signed commercial deals to sell their products on Jumia’s platform in Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal, it added.

