Boost to tourism as hotel opens up

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 08:26, Updated November 28th 2018 at 08:32 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto, receives flowers in presence of the chairman of Afri- Sine Limited Simon Gicharu (right). Afri-Sine are the owners of the Nyali view golf residence facility.

In summary New hybrid accommodation facility in Mombasa

Facility consists of furnished and unfurnished rooms

Deputy President says it is encouraging that local experts played a big role in the construction of facility

The hospitality industry at the Coast has received a major boost after the newest luxury hybrid accommodation facility, the Nyali Golf View Residence, opened its doors to the public.

Located in the heart of the upscale Nyali area, the 13-storey hybrid residential apartment that took six years to complete, seeks to cater for short and long-term stay guests.

ALSO READ: Family offers Sh100,000 reward for missing infant

Deputy President William Ruto visited the facility on Saturday.

The facility is associated with Dr Simon Gicharu, founder and chairman of the Mount Kenya University (MKU).

Ruto welcomed the entry of the hotel into the Mombasa’s tourism market, saying it would help improve accommodation in the tourist resort city.

He said the new investment ‘fits well’ into the national government’s plan on housing, a key pillar in the Big Four development agenda of food security, affordable housing, universal healthcare and manufacturing.

The DP said he was happy that local experts played a big role in the construction of “this fabulous building” as plumbers, masons and electrical engineers, all who graduated from local technical institutions, were involved.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Low-cost houses

He announced that the national government would put up 3,000 to 5,000 low-cost houses constructed in the first phase as the Big Four agenda takes shape. “In the long run the formidable housing plan will see 20,000 houses constructed in Mombasa,’’ he said.

He said the affordable and low-cost housing programe seeks to give accommodation to over six million Kenyans living in informal settlements, create jobs for the youth and generally stimulate the economy.

ALSO READ: Nyali’s new residence opens amid push for serviced apartments

Kilifi County Minister for Tourism Nahida Mohamed Athman said the new facility has opened its doors when the tourism sector is on a high note with hotels reporting very good occupancies.

‘’Tourism at the moment is very positive as arrivals are up, hotels are full and the airports are recording high arrivals as December and New Year holidays beckon,” said Ms Athman.

Chief Executive Officer of Goldwyne Consult, Benedict Mutuku, who is managing the property, said they were committed to luxury experiences for guests.

Dr Mutuku said the new hybrid residential building also boasted of a presidential suite.

He said the hotel consisted of furnished and unfurnished rooms, noting it would help plug demand for beds in Mombasa during peak holiday seasons.

[email protected]

ALSO READ: Weekend clubs round up: Rookie Ondeng’a leaves veterans stunned