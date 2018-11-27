survey
Bid to revive maritime sector praised

By Philip Mwakio | Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 11:10, Updated November 27th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3

The Seamen Union of Kenya has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta's efforts to revamp the maritime sector in the country.

"We are happy that the President has been keen on restoring this sector. We want to assure him that we are behind him as he seeks to make Kenya a full maritime nation," chairman Daudi Haji said yesterday.

These effortshave included launching of the Kenya Coast Guard Service, revival of the Kenya National Shipping Lines, establishment of Bandari Maritime Academy and the Kenya Fishing Industry Corporation. 

Haji said a deal between the Government and world's largest shipping line would also boost Kenyan seafaring students.

