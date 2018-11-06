Prime Mattresses Limited sue NYS over Sh68 million debt

| Published Tue, November 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 5th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

The National Youth Service has been sued for failing to pay more than Sh68 million for mattresses supplied five years ago.

Prime Mattresses Limited, in a suit filed at the High Court, claim it had entered into an agreement with NYS on October 15, 2013, to provide uniforms, bedding, mattresses and other materials.

The goods, according to the suit, were delivered to Central Stores, Nairobi Commandant National Youth Service College, Gilgil and Commanding Officer NYS Technical Training Institute, Naivasha, on diverse dates.

According to court documents, 10,000 high-density mattresses each valued at Sh3,250 were supplied.

Through its director general, NYS allegedly lost its copy of the local purchase order wherein the goods were supplied. The company claimed NYS promised to pay the money in January 2017.

“The debtor (NYS) has refused, neglected and/or otherwise failed to pay the outstanding debt since the same became due,” said the firm. The case will be mentioned on November 19, 2018.

