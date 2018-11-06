survey
Firms increase hiring as conditions improve Next Story
Five judges to determine future of Mombasa port Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Prime Mattresses Limited sue NYS over Sh68 million debt

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Tue, November 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 5th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

The National Youth Service has been sued for failing to pay more than Sh68 million for mattresses supplied five years ago.

ALSO READ: There is need to fix messes around NYS once and for all

Prime Mattresses Limited, in a suit filed at the High Court, claim it had entered into an agreement with NYS on October 15, 2013, to provide uniforms, bedding, mattresses and other materials.

The goods, according to the suit, were delivered to Central Stores, Nairobi Commandant National Youth Service College, Gilgil and Commanding Officer NYS Technical Training Institute, Naivasha, on diverse dates.

According to court documents, 10,000 high-density mattresses each valued at Sh3,250 were supplied. 

Through its director general, NYS allegedly lost its copy of the local purchase order wherein the goods were supplied. The company claimed NYS promised to pay the money in January 2017.

“The debtor (NYS) has refused, neglected and/or otherwise failed to pay the outstanding debt since the same became due,” said the firm. The case will be mentioned on November 19, 2018.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
National Youth Service
Nairobi Commandant National Youth Service College
NYS Technical Training Institute

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

NYS fresh gamble with change

NYS fresh gamble with change

State official panics over DPP Haji order to EACC

State official panics over DPP Haji order to EACC

Why regulators find it tough to tame some sector bullies

Why regulators find it tough to tame some sector bullies

Banks fined Sh393m for handling NYS fraud cash

Banks fined Sh393m for handling NYS fraud cash




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited