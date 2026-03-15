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Farmers in Mt Kenya region call for more extension officers to boost dairy production

By Muriithi Mugo | Mar. 15, 2026
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A dairy farmer in Embu County.[Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Dairy farmers in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties are appealing to county governments to increase the number of agricultural extension officers to help sustain and expand gains made in milk production after a three-year empowerment programme.

The programme, which targeted dairy farmers in the three counties, trained more than 15,000 farmers drawn from 30 milk farmers’ cooperatives on modern dairy farming practices aimed at improving productivity and ensuring sustainable milk production.

Speaking during a farmers’ meeting in Embu town, programme director Grace Mwangi said the initiative was introduced to bridge knowledge gaps that had limited farmers’ ability to achieve higher milk yields.

“We realised that many farmers had dairy cows but lacked the technical knowledge needed to maximise production. Through training and exposure visits, we have equipped them with practical skills that are already transforming dairy farming in the region,” said Mwangi.

The training covered smart agriculture practices, silage making, and participation in agricultural exhibitions where farmers interacted with experienced dairy producers and learned new farming techniques.

A key component of the programme was fodder production and conservation after assessments showed that many farmers lacked knowledge on producing nutritionally balanced animal feeds. As a result of the training, farmers are now able to grow quality fodder and preserve it to ensure a steady supply of feed during dry seasons.

The programme also sought to strengthen governance and management within dairy cooperatives. Ten cooperatives from each county participated, with their leaders receiving training on proper record keeping using ICT systems and modern management practices to improve efficiency and sustainability.

In addition, farmers and cooperatives benefited from matching grants worth Sh35 million to support dairy production and improve farm operations.

Mwangi said the initiative has already started producing tangible results, with some cooperatives reporting notable increases in milk output. One cooperative, for example, raised its daily milk collection from about 1,400 litres to nearly 4,000 litres.

Farmers who took part in the training say the programme has helped them view dairy farming as a viable commercial venture rather than a subsistence activity.

Meru farmer Rachael Kinyua said the knowledge gained has helped her improve milk production and household income, while fellow farmer Elijah Mwirigi noted that the skills acquired will continue benefiting farmers in the region for years to come.

Despite the progress, farmers emphasised the need for county governments to strengthen extension services, particularly in areas such as artificial insemination and the adoption of improved hybrid dairy breeds to further boost milk production.

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Related Topics

Dairy Farmers Milk Production ICT Systems Mt Kenya Region
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