survey
USAID grants firm with Sh940 million loan Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business

Retail store appoints new acting chair,John Karani

By Valentine Kondo | Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 12:58, Updated October 27th 2018 at 13:15 GMT +3
Uchumi supermarkets appoints John Karani as its new acting chair of the Board.

Uchumi Supermarkets has appointed John Karani as the new acting chair of the Board. This follows the retirement of Catherine Ngahu as the board chairperson.

The former chair’s three-year term expired and chose not to carry on her duties as stipulated in her portfolio. The management hopes to appoint a substantive head in due course.

ALSO READ: Is Kenya sliding into scary market controlled economy?

“The board acknowledges the contributions Ngahu has had in the company especially in identifying potential investors,” said Chief Executive Mohammed Mohammed.

Ngahu tried to salvage the retail chain from collapse in terms of cost management, digitalization and franchising.

The store has been wooing investors to pump in Sh5 billion as it seeks to grow its profits well as settling its debts with creditors.

Mohamed earlier on said, “we are embarking on a recovery plan in franchising model, digital strategies and sale of assets and expect the plans to bear tangible results.”

On October, Reuters reported that Githunguri Diaries was seeking to dissolve the retail outlet over Sh44.8 million debts.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Uchumi Supermarkets
John Karani
Appoints

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited