survey
Mombasa Port receives one of the largest container vessels Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Phatisa Food Fund raises Sh12 billion for production projects

By Valentine Kondo | Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 15:54, Updated October 25th 2018 at 16:07 GMT +3
Stuart Bradley, Phatisa Joint Managing Partner.

Phatisa Food Fund (PFF) has raised Sh12.151 billion (USD 120 million) worth of capital commitments for African Agriculture Fund (AAF) from investors. The Fund is targeting to raise Sh30 bliion (USD 300 million) by June 2019.

Phatisa is an African private equity fund manager focuses on food and affordable housing across sub-Saharan Africa.

ALSO READ: Kipchoge, Korir and Cheruiyot listed for the World Athlete of the Year award

‘‘We have built a great team that has been recognized through the support of our investor base. The team has demonstrated its ability to source and execute proprietary transactions and use our in-house industry skills to drive real value in our portfolio companies. I am very proud of what we have achieved and excited by the opportunity ahead,’’ said Valentine Chitalu, Phatisa Chairman.

PFF 2 which focuses chiefly on African food value chain is seeking to invest between USD 15-25 million in mechanization, inputs, poultry and meat production, food processing and manufacturing, logistics, aggregation and distribution across sub Saharan Africa through buy-outs and expansion of its transactions well as exiting some investments.

Joint Managing Partner, Duncan Owen affirmed, “Phatisa is preparing to exit a number of AAF investments. We are tracking solid returns, which we plan to replicate in PFF 2. This is where our team of industry specialists from Unilever, Afgri, P&G, SAB Miller, Diageo and Imperial, feel at home.”

So far PFF has invested into Africa’s food value Chain in relation with AAF and accounts for the production of over 2.6 million tonnes of food and related products which is in line with United Nations Development Goals (SDGs) of zero hunger and elimination of poverty in Africa.

Phatisa is partnering with TechnoServe to raise the second Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) with PFF 2 through increasing the development impact and finances for the project.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“We are delighted to achieve this milestone. Re-investments from our first Fund account for 88 percent of commitments, demonstrating strong support from AAF investors. We continue to attract the private sector, with a 70:30 split between commercial investors and development finance institutions at first close. With this round, we have now raised more than Sh40.5b (USD 400 million) for the African food and housing sectors,’’ said Stuart Bradley, Joint Managing Partner.

RELATED TOPICS:
Phatisa Food Fund
PFF
African Agriculture Fund
AAF

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Is Beatrice Chepkoech the next IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year?

Is Beatrice Chepkoech the next IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year?

Cherono triumphs in Amsterdam marathon

Cherono triumphs in Amsterdam marathon

Kenyans set course records in weekend meets

Kenyans set course records in weekend meets

Athletics: Kinyua appointed Meru Sports Council chief

Athletics: Kinyua appointed Meru Sports Council chief




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited