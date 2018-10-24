survey
DCI probes 500 law firms in court fraud probe

By Cyrus Ombati and Geoffrey Mosoku | Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 20:45 GMT +3

Detectives have roped in hundreds of law firms in investigations on the loss of more than Sh36 million from Milimani law courts.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched the probe three months ago following revelations that the Judiciary could have lost millions in the scam.

The scandal, according to investigators, involves judicial officers and banking officials who received money from the law firms but failed to remit the same to authorised accounts.

In the scheme, some law firms paid money meant for filing fees, replete with receipts, but the cash never reached Judiciary's accounts.

One advocate of the affected firms told The Standard: “We are victims and will cooperate with the agencies if and when they want us. It was fraud”.

Last August the DCI wrote to Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi requesting for all transaction documents for the period between 2016 and last year. 

Thirty officers in the court’s registries and cash office have recorded statements with the DCI, which is expected to forward the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Unearthed the scam

The DCI initiated the investigation following a request from Ms Amadi after an internal audit unearthed the scam.

Amadi further called on the DCI to begin investigations so the culprits could be prosecuted.

Yesterday, George Kinoti, the DCI boss, said investigations were ongoing. He said his officers were gathering evidence and interrogating officials mentioned.

“We will ensure the lost money is recovered and make recommendations to stop such practice in future,” he said.

Corruption
Judiciary
DCI
Law Firms

