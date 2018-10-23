We'll back counties on regional partnerships - President Uhuru

| Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 21:41 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta his deputy William Ruto address residents of Bomet town yesterday. [PSCU]

The Government will support formation of regional blocs and ensure proper legislative framework is in place for them to take off.

Speaking in Bomet yesterday during the inaugural Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) conference, President Uhuru Kenyatta said his administration would support the six regional blocs already formed by counties, as they would be key in solving numerous inter-county conflicts like cattle rustling and fighting for natural resources.

“The regional blocs can solve many problems facing the counties and initiate development programmes that would be beneficial to counties," said Uhuru.

He said the theme of the conference “Shared Resources for Prosperity” captures the national intent contained in the National Anthem.

The region’s flagship projects include establishment of a regional commercial bank, deployment of ICT to improve service delivery and creation of a Lake Region Ring Road.

Others are enhancement of tourism activities through the establishment of a Lake Region tourism circuit; improvement of healthcare by establishment of specialist hospitals in each of the member counties; and the establishment of an agricultural commodities exchange.

“The thinking behind the establishment of the economic bloc and the packaging of the issues faced by the citizens in the member counties through the “Lake Region Economic Blueprint” is commendable and deserves support,” said the Head of State.

The president cautioned governors against playing politics with natural resources like water, urging them to adopt consultative approach when dealing with such matters.

Deputy President William Ruto said LREB was important in bringing together the counties and that it had expanded the meaning of devolution.

“Counties that have former economic blocs bring benefits to residents. The coming together builds synergy and collaboration among member counties,” said the DP.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is the current LREB chair, said the first agenda of the organisation was to set up a financial institution that would be key in achieving their 10-pillar goals.

Mr Oparanya said each of the 14 county members had agreed to contribute Sh200 million to purchase a stake in an existing commercial bank.

“Purchase of the bank is urgent because most county members have micro- finance institutions that lack capacity to service the people in the 14 regions effectively,” he said.

The governor said the bank would be used by suppliers and contractors undertaking contracts to access credit using only Local Purchasing Orders (LPO).