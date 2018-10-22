Crucial documents on graft charges against ex-KPLC boss missing, says Noordin Haji office

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 12:38, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 12:43 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered for investigations into the missing of crucial documents on graft charges against a former KPLC boss.

The case involves transformer tender which was awarded to Muwa Trading.

ALSO READ: Churches are turning a blind eye to impunity for the love of money

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji now wants the case adjourned so that he can investigate who escaped with the documents from his office.

In a statement issued to newsrooms in June this year, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) noted that Kenya Power is still under active investigations over a number of issues raised by the public recently.

Among them is irregular tender supply of transformers and contracts for supply of labour and transport services. During the same month, Noordin Haji also ordered DCI to arrest and prosecute 10 top Kenya Power managers, several employees and directors of firms linked to tender supply graft.