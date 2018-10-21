Reprieve to sugarcane farmers as Uhuru orders payment of their Sh2.6 billion dues

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 20th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

President Uhuru make his speech during celebrations to mark Mashujaa Day at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Sugarcane farmers have a reason to smile after President Uhuru Kenyatta assured them the government will release Sh2.6 billion owed them in less than a month’s time.

The President said, during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega Saturday, it saddens him that the government has been releasing money for the sugar industry, yet it had not been revived.

“My administration has consistently focused on supporting sugar farming and production. It is unacceptable that factories have been collecting cane from farmers and not paying for it while we know very well demand for sugar has been on the rise,” he said.

He added: “As a government that cares, I direct the Ministry of Agriculture and The National Treasury to immediately put in place a framework to audit and pay sugarcane farmers the Sh2.6 billion, the outstanding payment owed to them by public sugar factories.”

Market cuts

The President urged the farmers to sell their produce to factories that are well-run and pay on time.

“Selling to the informal markets cuts your income and delays the development of a proper sugar industry,” he said.

The President said he had instructed a task force be established, chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, to report within the month with recommendations for restructuring the industry.

“When we hear the cries of sugarcane farmers, we ask ourselves where all the money the government has invested in the sector goes. The sugar factories do not have new equipment. Where does this money go? Definitely it ends in people’s pockets,” Uhuru said.

A tough-talking Uhuru warned that with the recent onslaught on corruption, anyone who has swindled money meant for the sugar sector should be worried, because they will be exposed.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who acknowledged the importance of Mashujaa Day having been held in the region said the main challenge farmers were facing was non-payment of their dues, amounting to Sh1.1 billion, by sugar millers.

“The region solely depends on agriculture. We rely on sugarcane and maize farming yet the available sugar factories continue to deteriorate,” Oparanya said.

NASA leader Raila Odinga, also noted that the sugar industry does not only support the Western region but Nyanza too.

“We want to sort out this issue surrounding the sugar industry once and for all. We must get a permanent solution to the industry,” he said.

Uhuru further noted that he could not over-emphasise the importance of maize in the country and will make sure farmers are paid. “In this regard, I further direct that a second task-force be constituted, led by CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and governors Patrick Khaemba and Jackson Mandagor, to bring a lasting solution,” he said.